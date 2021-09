The Lincoln Southwest boys tennis team didn't drop a match in a duel against Lincoln Northeast, winning 9-0 on Wednesday at Woods Tennis Center.

The Silver Hawks swept the Navigators in No. 1, No. 4 and No. 6 singles and in No. 2 doubles.

Cooper Malone and Chase Benson, who won at No. 3 doubles 8-6, also won their singles matches. Benson bested Tristan Whitlock 8-0 in No. 4 singles, and Malone beatĀ Oliver Luebcke 8-1 in No. 5 singles.

