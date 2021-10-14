Lincoln Southeast's Hjermstad stepping up in settling old Class A scores at state tourney

OMAHA — The boys state high school tennis tournament represents the last chance to settle some old scores, and Lincoln Southeast sophomore Camden Hjermstad is taking full advantage of his opportunity to avenge losses.

After two setbacks earlier in the season to fourth-seeded Jonathon Sabirianov of Millard North, the fifth-seeded Hjermstad finally broke through in the Class A No. 2 singles quarterfinals Thursday at Koch Family Tennis Center. He outlasted the Mustang senior 6-4, 6-2 to advance to a 9 a.m. Friday semifinal against top-seeded Yakub Islamov of Lincoln East.

Hjermstad’s (25-12) previous two losses were tight, hotly contested eight-game pro set matches (8-5 and 9-7) at the end of a quadrangular and the Millard South Invitational, and the left-handed Knight was feeling the physical effects of both hot, steamy days.

He was fresher for Thursday’s meeting, meaning he was more willing to get drawn into long rallies and was able to simply make one more shot than his opponents after many of the long exchanges.

“I had to figure out a way to be consistent enough to play through him and keep it away from his forehand, which is really good,” Hjermstad said. “I had the energy to stay out there with him all day if I had to.”