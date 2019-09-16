{{featured_button_text}}
Class A State Tennis Championship, 5.17

Lincoln East's Bianca Rademacher hits a shot on her way to the No. 1 singles title at the Class A girls state tennis tournament May 17 at Koch Tennis Center in Omaha.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

Defending Class A No. 1 girls state tennis champion Bianca Rademacher has verbally committed to play her college tennis at Wichita State beginning next fall.

The Lincoln East senior was an undefeated state champion last spring, going 33-0 to run her career high school record to 93-6. She was the state runner-up as a sophomore and finished fifth as a freshman.

Rademacher, who has a 9.0 Universal Tennis Rating, is a four-star recruit nationally according to tennisrecuriting.net. She is ranked No. 1 in Nebraska and No. 4 in the Plains region.

