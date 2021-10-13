Led by 'gifted player' at No. 1 singles, growing interest adds life to Crete boys tennis program

Aidan McDowell dabbled in tennis early. His father played the sport.

But it wasn't until he was 12, hitting a ball against the garage, when the sport pulled him in a little more.

"My mom was like, 'Hey, you want to go to a tennis lesson?'" the Crete sophomore recalled. "I said sure, and that's how it happened."

McDowell is the No. 4 seed at No. 1 singles for this week's Class B boys state tennis tournament, which starts Thursday at Woods Tennis Center. He's athletic, has grown a few inches, has a forehand shot that can wow and has a high ceiling.

"He just has some shots that bring you to the edge of your seat, because when he's on, he's fun to watch," Crete coach Todd Sandberg said.

"He is the most gifted player I have ever coached, and I had three at Lincoln High that went on to play in college."

McDowell's success on the tennis court — he finished in fourth place as a freshman last year — comes as Crete is in the beginning stages of restarting its boys tennis program.

For around 20 years, Crete didn't offer boys tennis. With help from others, including Nathan Erickson, Sandberg helped changed that.