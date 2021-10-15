'It's been a special year': Mount Michael captures second straight Class B title behind No. 1 singles, doubles wins

Mount Michael tennis coach Chase Peterson called his group of six seniors special.

On Friday, those six seniors stepped up for the Knights at state. They all qualified for the finals and captured their second straight Class B state championship at Woods Tennis Center.

“It’s been a special year,” Petersen said. “They worked really hard in the offseason, and it showed today.”

One of those seniors was Gavin Forster. Forster battled from behind to defeat McCook’s Isaac Hinze in straight sets to win the title in No. 1 singles.

Forster transferred to Mount Michael from Creighton Prep last year. He is just the second Knight to win in No. 1 singles in school history after Isaac Gart won in 2019 and 2020.

“He’s a fighter,” Peterson said. “He was an amazing transfer, but he fit in better than any transfer I have ever seen. The boys just took him in as part of the team, and coaching him was as easy as it gets.”

Forster took the first set but fell behind 3-2 in the second. He had no momentum going down into a crucial stretch of the match when something clicked.