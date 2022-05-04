Inspired by older sister, East's Belinda Rademacher wants to blaze her own tennis trail

Belinda Rademacher has played in USTA tournaments, so playing tennis at a high level wasn't new. But this was different.

Before stepping onto the court for her first official high school match this spring, the Lincoln East freshman was tabbed the Spartans' No. 1 singles player.

It can be a lot to handle, and yes, Rademacher admits she was "really, really nervous."

But Rademacher is an attacker — it's one of her best skills as a player, coach Chris Stock says — and she attacked the pressure head on with the help of her teammates.

"It was a lot of pressure at first, but everyone is super-supportive of me, and I know that they don't expect me to win this and win that," Rademacher said. "I know that they're going to support me no matter how I play."

There's another tennis ace who Rademacher has turned to, as well. Her older sister Bianca had a decorated career in Spartan blue, which included a No. 1 singles state title. And though Bianca went to Wichita State to play tennis, the two sisters are always in touch.

They text each other after matches, Rademacher said.

Their phones were lighting up Tuesday after Rademacher won the No. 1 singles title at the Monarch Invitational in Omaha for her first big tournament win of the season. It was a big growing moment for the Spartan freshman and it served as the latest indicator of her progress.

Rademacher is 19-4 in singles play, and two of her losses are to Lincoln Southeast state title contender Camilla Ibrahimova. In fact, no one outside of Ibrahimova has defeated Rademacher since April 11.

"As she gets more comfortable within the season, her game is definitely picking up," said Stock, who added that Rademacher is "off-the-charts talented."

Rademacher likes to be on the offensive when on the court. Stock notes her excellent footwork and her knack for finding clean contact points.

And though Rademacher hopes to follow a similar path of success to her older sister, she also wants to blaze her own trail for the Spartans.

"It's really important to me to be my own person, because I'm obviously not my sister," she said. "I play different than her and I have a different game from her and my results are always going to be different than her."

Rademacher said she would love to have been on the same high school team as Bianca. She will, however, get a chance to experience that with younger sister Briana, who is another talented tennis player in seventh grade.

But first, Rademacher will continue her smooth transition to the high school game, and though she has experienced a lot of success and is exceeding even her own expectations, it's not changing her freshman outlook. The hope is to keep maturing as a player, Rademacher said.

"I don't really expect too much of myself, I've already done more than I've expected, way more," she said. "I'm really proud of myself and I'm just excited to see where the season will go."

Rademacher leads the way for a deep Spartan team that has 12 varsity players, including four seniors. Sophomore Sofia Sarroub-Le Sueur is 17-6 at No. 2 singles, and sophomores Gibsen and Adeline Fornander are providing a spark at No. 1 doubles.

"We've got a nice mix some older kids but lots of youth on the team, and I think it's nice to have that blend," Stock said.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

