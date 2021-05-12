In battle of good friends, Plachy gets the edge as Thunderbolts springboard to HAC title

Clare Plachy didn’t need a refresher on her finals-round opponent at the Heartland Athletic Conference girls tennis tournament Wednesday at Woods Tennis Center.

The Lincoln Pius X senior and Lincoln Southeast junior Camilla Ibrahimova share a strong connection to the sport that dates to when they were little and hitting together.

“We play each other probably a hundred times and it goes back and forth every time,” Plachy said. “You never know who is going to win.”

Plachy had the edge this time.

She jumped to quick starts in each set on her way to a 6-2, 6-2 victory at No. 1 singles while capturing her first HAC championship. She was runner-up at No. 1 singles as a sophomore, and there was no season last year.

“It feels really great, especially because I’m a senior and it’s my last chance playing in HAC,” Plachy said. “It feels good to play my game and to play one of my friends, and it was a fun match.”

Plachy’s win fueled a big day for the Thunderbolts, who won the team title. Pius X also had a champion at No. 2 singles, where sophomore Cece Ulrich outlasted Lincoln Southwest senior Lainie Fanton 4-6, 6-4 (10-7) in a back-and-forth match. The two players split their two previous meetings this season.