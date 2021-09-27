In a matchup of unbeaten players, Prep's Kuo tops East's Le for title at Westside Invite

OMAHA — Zach Kuo admits nerves were there heading into the matchup of unbeatens at No. 1 singles.

That helps explain a couple of double faults from the Creighton Prep senior in the first game. But Kuo quickly settled in Monday afternoon at Koch Tennis Center.

Kuo stayed in control throughout the match as he defeated Lincoln East's Kirby Le 8-1 in the final of the Omaha Westside Invitational. Both players were 25-0 this season entering the final.

The opening game went to deuce before Kuo held, then a double fault from Le gave Kuo the break of serve in the second game.

"That early break really eased up the tension," Kuo said. "I was feeling a lot more comfortable after that."

Le won the fourth game, but throughout the match, Kuo was effective in attacking Le's second serve to earn two more breaks and maintain momentum.

That was the only bracket Lincoln East didn't win Monday as the Spartans claimed the team title with 58 points. Prep was next with 52.

East coach Chris Stock has seen plenty of the wins this season. In fact, all four East entries brought undefeated records in Monday's meet.