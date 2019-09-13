Boys tennis
MILLARD SOUTH INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORING: Lincoln Southwest 46, Lincoln Pius X 43, Millard North 32, Lincoln Southeast 29, Elkhorn South 22, Lincoln North Star 14, Fremont 12, Millard South 8, Lincoln High 8, Papillion-LV South 10.
You have free articles remaining.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: No. 1 singles--Harris, Southwest, def. Warner, Pius X, 6-4, 6-4; No. 2 singles--Ulrich, Pius X, def. Zhu, Millard North, 6-1, 6-1; No. 1 doubles--O'Shea/Works, Southwest, def. Olson, Plachy, Pius X, 6-3, 6-2; No. 2 doubles--Johnson/Balfany, Southwest def. O'Donnell/Woita, Pius X, 6-3, 4-6, 10-5.
THIRD-PLACE MATCHES: No. 1 singles--Starman, Millard North, def. Miller, Southeast, 6-3, 6-2; No. 2 singles--Benson, Southwest, def. Wesslund, North Star, 6-2, 2-6, 12-10; No. 1 doubles--Peterson/Gergen, Southeast, def. Jordan/Day, Elkhorn South, 6-3, 6-1; No. 2 doubles--Maier/Jordan, Elkhorn South def. Kasireddy/Sibirinaov, Millard North, 6-2, 6-3.