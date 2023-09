Boys tennis

LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 6, BROWNELL-TALBOT 3

SINGLES: No. 1--Rishi, Brownell-Talbot, def. Fredstrom, 8-4; No. 2--Eric, Brownell-Talbot, def. Calfee, 8-4; No. 3--DeHaan, Lincoln Christian, def. Aiden, 8-2; No. 4--Cuciti, Lincoln Christian; No. 5--Watson, Lincoln Christian; No. 6--Penrod, Lincoln Christian.

DOUBLES: No. 1--Cuciti-Watson, LCS, def. Ivan-Luke, 8-5; No. 2--Penrod-Mooss, LCS, def. Jack-Alex, 8-1; No. 3--Rishi-Eric, Brownell-Talbot.

LINCOLN EAST 9, LINCOLN PIUS X 0

SINGLES: No. 1--Nelson, Lincoln East, def. White, 8-0; No. 2--Bucknell, Lincoln East, def. Phelan, 8-1; No. 3--Johnson, Lincoln East, def. Ulrich, 8-1; No. 4--Sajeesh, Lincoln East; No. 5--Le, Lincoln East; No. 6--Chan, Lincoln East.

DOUBLES: No. 1--Haar-Sajeesh, LE, def. Hall-Wiota, 8-1; No. 2--Islamov-Le, LE, def. Klein-Woita, 8-2; No. 3--Bobaru-Kang, Lincoln East.

LINCOLN HIGH 9, FREMONT 0

SINGLES: No. 1--Foss, Lincoln High, def. Olson, 8-3; No. 2--Alexander, Lincoln High, def. Coon, 8-1; No. 3--Dunder, Lincoln High, def. Miller, 8-1; No. 4--Christophersen, Lincoln High; No. 5--Brezinski, Lincoln High; No. 6--Hill, Lincoln High.

DOUBLES: No. 1--Dunder-Christophersen, LH, def. Olson-Miller, 8-4; No. 2--Brezinski-Hill, LH, def. Coon-Muller, 8-3; No. 3--Foss-Alexander, Lincoln High.

STAR CITY ROUND ROBIN

From Wednesday

TEAM SCORING: Lincoln East 24, Lincoln Southwest 19, Elkhorn South 9, Millard West 7, Mount Michael 4.

SINGLES: No. 1--Nelson, LE, def. Rutledge, LSW, 8-0; Smiley, MW, def. Chen, MM, 8-0; Smiley, MW, def. Nelson, ES, 9-8; Rutledge, LSW, def. Chen, MM, 8-2; Nelson, LE, def. Nelson, ES, 8-3; Smiley, MW, def. Rutledge, LSW, 8-4; Nelson, LE, def. Smiley, MW, 8-0; Nelson, ES, def. Chen, MM, 8-1; Nelson, LE, def. Chen, MM, 8-0; Nelson, ES, def. Rutledge, LSW, 8-2. No. 2--Mollring, MW, def. Pe. Killeen, MM, 8-1; Bucknell, LE, def. Thomas, ES, 8-0; Thomas, ES, def. Pe. Killeen, MM, 8-1; Klein, LSW, def. Mollring, MW, 8-1; Klein, LSW, def. Thomas, ES, 8-1; Bucknell, LE, def. Pe. Killeen, MM, 8-2; Bucknell, LE, def. Klein, LSW, 8-6; Mollring, MW, def. Thomas, ES, 8-1; Bucknell, LE, def. Mollring, MW, 8-0; Finley, LSW, def. Pe. Killeen, MM, 8-5. No. 3--Finley, LSW, def. Lofdahl, ES, 8-1; Johnson, LE, def. D. Beninato, MM, 8-0; Johnson, LE, def. Finley, LSW, 8-1; Lofdahl, ES, def. Schram, MW, 8-3; Johnson, LE, def. Schram, MW, 8-2; Richter, LSW, def. D. Beninato, MM, 8-4; Schram, MW, def. D. Beninato, MM, 8-5; Johnson, LE, def. Lofdahl, ES, 8-0; Lofdahl, ES, def. D. Beninato, MM, 8-5; Richter, LSW, def. Schram, MW, 9-7.

DOUBLES: No. 1--Haar-Sajeesh, LE, def. Shi-Samuelson, MW, 8-0; Warner-Felt, LSW, def. Fitton-Fischer, ES, 8-3; Fitton-Fischer, ES, def. Shi-Samuelson, MW, 8-3; Haar-Sajeesh, LE, def. N. Stricklett-Pa. Killeen, MM, 8-1; Fitton-Fischer, ES, def. N. Stricklett-Pa. Killeen, MM, 8-4; Warner-Felt, LSW, def. Shi-Samuelson, MW, 8-3; Warner-Felt, LSW, def. N. Stricklett-Pa. Killeen, MM, 8-4, Haar-Sajeesh, LE, def. Fitton-Fischer, ES, 8-0; Haar-Sajeesh, LE, def. Warner-Felt, LSW, 8-1; N. Stricklett-Pa. Killeen, MM, def. Shi-Samuelson, MW, 8-6. No. 2--Reddy-Mechals, ES, def. O. Stricklett-S. Beninato, MM, 9-8; Spinar-Shaffer, LSW, def. Schulte-Wissing, MW, 8-3; Spinar-Shaffer, LSW, def. Reddy-Mechals, ES, 8-3; Islamov-Le, LE, def. O. Stricklett-S. Beninato, MM, 8-1; Islamov-Le, LE, def. Spinar-Shaffer, LSW, 8-3; Reddy-Mechals, ES, def. Schulte-Wissing, MW, 8-4; Islamov-Le, LE, def. Schulte-Wissing, MW, 8-1; Spinar-Shaffer, LSW, def. O. Stricklett-S. Beninato, MM, 8-1; O. Stricklett-S. Beninato, MM, def. Schulte-Wissing, MW, 8-5; Islamov-Le, LE, def. Reddy-Mechals, ES, 8-0. No. 3--LE def. LSW, MW def. ES, LE def. MW, LSW def. MM, MM def. MW, LE def. ES, MM def. MW, LE def. ES, MM def. ES, LSW def. MW, LSW def. ES, LE def. MM.