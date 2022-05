Girls tennis results, 5/9

Girls tennis

LINCOLN NORTH STAR 9, LINCOLN HIGH 0

SINGLES: No. 1--Phan, North Star, def. Crotteau, 8-4; No. 2--Simpson, North Star, def. Souto, 8-2; No. 3--Lottman, North Star, def. Robinson, 8-3; No. 4--Hudson, North Star; No. 5--Simpson, North Star; No. 6--Leitschuck, North Star.

DOUBLES: No. 1--Hudson-Lottman, North Star, def. Bergmeyer-Brandt, 8-2; No. 2--Leitschuck-Person, North Star, def. Greiser-Hind, 8-3; No. 3--Swinnerton-Phan, North Star.

LINCOLN EAST 4, FREMONT 2

SINGLES: No. 1--Rademacher, East, def. Bigsby, 8-1; No. 2--Sarroub, East, def. Pentel, 8-1; No. 3--Lewis, East, def. Miller, 8-2.

DOUBLES: No. 1--Le-Chapman, East, def. Blick-Kirby, 8-3; No. 2--Mendlik-Baker, Fremont, def. Campbell-Hasemann, 9-7; No. 3--Cruise-Wusk, Fremont.

LINCOLN EAST 6, GRETNA 0

SINGLES: No. 1--Rademacher, East, def. Wilke, 8-0; No. 2--Sarroub, East, def. Stewart, 8-4; No. 3--Gottberg, East, def. Mikos, 8-1.

DOUBLES: No. 1--Le-Chapman, East, def. Wood-Paul, 8-2; No. 2--Campbell-Hasemann, East, def. Edwards-Johnson, 8-1; No. 3--Fornander-Jay, East.

