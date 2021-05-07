Girls tennis results, 5/7

Girls tennis
MILLARD NORTH INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORING: Omaha Marian 56, Millard North 55, Lincoln Southwest 51, Papillion-La Vista 36, Millard West 31, Omaha Westside 29, Papillion-La Vista South 20, Millard South 19, Bellevue West 18, Omaha Burke 15.
FINALS: No. 1 singles--1. Faulk, Millard North, def. Jurrens, Omaha Marian, 8-2; 3. Thompson, Lincoln Southwest, def. Schmillen, Omaha Westside, 8-3. No. 2 singles--1. Fanton, Lincoln Southwest, def. Kannapareddy, Millard North, 8-6; 3. Crotzer, Omaha Marian, def. Pedalino, Papillion-La Vista,8-6. No. 1 doubles--1. Ryan-S. Schroeder, Omaha Marian, def. Cho-Norris, Millard North, 8-3; 3. Bartolome-Dean, Lincoln Southwest, def. Hurst-Wilwerding, Papillion-La Vista, 8-1. No. 2 doubles--1. Mendlick-A. Shroeder, Omaha Marian, def. Hove-Ford, Lincoln Southwest, 8-4; 3. Pipinos-Boob, Millard North, def. Helmberger-Vazquez, Papillion-La Vista, 8-3.