Girls tennis results, 5/7

SPARTAN INVITATIONAL

At Woods Tennis Center

TEAM SCORES: Lincoln East 96, Omaha Marian 90, Millard North 90, Kearney 72, Lincoln North Star 59, Elkhorn South 57; Lincoln Pius X 50, Millard West 39, Grand Island 36, Lincoln High 33, Papillion-La Vista South 22, Columbus 22, Lincoln Northeast 18.

CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHESSINGLES--No. 1: Rademacher, Lincoln East, def. Jurrens, Omaha Marian, 9-8 (0); No. 2: Kannapareddy, Millard North, def. Regan, Marian, 8-6; DOUBLES--No. 1: Norris- E. Cho, Millard North, def. Chapman-Le, Lincoln East, 8-6; No. 2: McManus-Vosik, Omaha Marian, def. Hasemann-Campbell, Lincoln East, 8-2.

THIRD-PLACE MATCHESSINGLES--No. 1: Flood, Kearney, def. L. Cho, Millard North, 8-4; No. 2: Heeacock, Kearney, def. Sarroub, Lincoln East, 8-5; DOUBLES--No. 1: Hudson-Woita, North Star, def. Schroeder-Mendlick, Omaha Marian, 8-5; No. 2: Moffett-Anderson, Kearney, def. Boob-Wunderlich, Millard North, 9-7.

