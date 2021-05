Girls tennis results, 5/6

DOUBLES: No. 1--Boyd/Young, Kearney, def. Faulkner/Magee, 8-0; No. 2--Dahlke/Henning, Kearney, def. Steffens/Pike, 8-0; No. 3--Moffett/Jackson, Kearney, def. Neuhaus/Beller, 8-1.

LINCOLN PIUS X 9, BENNINGTON 0

SINGLES: No. 1--Plachy, Pius X, def. Bailey, 8-2; No. 2--Ulrich, Pius X, def. Behlen, 8-1; No. 3--Burt, Pius X, def. Uhlir, 8-1; No. 4--Woita, Pius X; No. 5--Pace, Pius X; No. 6--Thompson, Pius X.

DOUBLES: No. 1--Burt/Woita, Pius X, def. Wageman/Williams, 8-0; No. 2--Thompson/Pace, Pius X, def. Uhlir/Boyes, 8-2; No. 3--Plachy/Ulirch, Pius X.

FREMONT 5, LINCOLN HIGH 4

SINGLES: No. 1--Schmidt, Fremont, def. Frederick, 8-3; No. 2--Bigsby, Fremont, def. Crotteau, 8-0; No. 3--Escamilla, Fremont, def. Smith, 8-5; No. 4--Skold, Lincoln High; No. 5--Garcia, Lincoln High; No. 6--Bergmeyer, Lincoln High.