Girls tennis results, 5/5

Girls tennis
SPARTAN INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORING: Lincoln Pius X 98, Lincoln East 96, Omaha Marian 86, Kearney 58, Elkhorn South 54, Millard West 47, Lincoln North Star 45, Columbus 45, Norris 34, Grand Island 25, Omaha Central 16, Norfolk 12, Papillion-La Vista South 10½, Lincoln Northeast 2½.
SINGLES: No. 1--1st: Plachy, Lincoln Pius X, def. Elsa Jurrens, Omaha Marian, 8-2; 3rd: Flood, Kearney, def. Nelson, Elkhorn South, 8-5; No. 2--1st: Ulrich, Lincoln Pius X, def. Sarroub, Lincoln East, 8-0; 3rd: Henning, Kearney, def. Crotzer, Omaha Marian, 8-2.
DOUBLES: No. 1--1st: Johnsen/Kr. Le, Lincoln East, def. Burt/Woita, Lincoln Pius X, 8-4; 3rd: S. Schroeder/Regan, Omaha Marian, def. Wegiel/McCormick, 8-2; No. 2--1st: Brehmn/Ky. Le, Lincoln East, def. Hazlett/Kapels, Columbus, 8-4; 3rd: Mendlick/A. Schroeder, Omaha Marian, def. Bourassa/Leitschuck, Lincoln North Star, 8-1.