Girls tennis
LINCOLN NORTH STAR 7, GRAND ISLAND 2
SINGLES: No. 1--Evans, Grand Island, def. Phan, 8-2; No. 2--Lottman, North Star, def. Rodriguez, 9-8 (8-6); No. 3--A. Simpson, North Star, def. Hansen, 9-8 (7-5); No. 4--Person, North Star; No. 5--E. Simpson, North Star; No. 6--Chrisman, Grand Island.
DOUBLES: No. 1--E. Simpson-A. Simpson, North Star, def. Campbell, 8-6; No. 2--Person-Ruhl, North Star, def. Chrisman-Armstrong, 8-1; No. 3--Lottman-Phan, North Star.
FREMONT 8, LINCOLN HIGH 1
SINGLES: No. 1--Crotteau, Lincoln High, def. Pental, 8-4; No. 2--Denker, Fremont, def. Souto, 8-4; No. 3--Bigsby, Fremont, def. Trinh, 8-0; No. 4--Baker, Fremont; No. 5--Hofer, Fremont; No. 6--Thayer, Fremont.
DOUBLES: No. 1--Bigsby-Baker,Fremont, def. Crotteau-Souto, 8-3; No. 2--Miller-Thayer,Fremont, def. Sidders-Trinh, 8-0; No. 3--Fisher-Walling, Fremont.