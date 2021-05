Girls tennis results, 5/4

Girls tennis

LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 5, LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 4

SINGLES: No. 1--Ibrahimova, Southeast, def. Thompson, 8-2; No. 2--Fanton, Southwest, def. Kostal, 8-3; No. 3--Miller, Southeast, def. Bartolome, 8-4; No. 4--Dean, Southwest; No. 5--Hove, Southwest; No. 6--Poda, Southwest.

DOUBLES: No. 1--Miller/Keitges, Southeast, def. Bartolome/Dean, 8-3; No. 2--Dodds/Rippeteau, Southeast, def. Hove/Ford, 8-3; No. 3--Jamison/Sothan, Southeast.

LINCOLN EAST 8, LINCOLN HIGH 1

SINGLES: No. 1--Chapman, East, def. Frederick, 8-1; No. 2--Sarroub-Le Sueur, East, def. Crotteau, 8-5; No. 3--Le, East, def. Smith, 8-5; No. 4--Skold, Lincoln High; No. 5--Brehm, East; No. 6--Trucke, East.

DOUBLES: No. 1--Johnson/Le, East, def. Skold/Smith, 8-4; No. 2--Brehm/Le, East, def. Bergmeyer/Castorena, 8-1; No. 3--Chapman/Hasemann, East.

