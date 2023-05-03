Girls tennis
LINCOLN NORTH STAR 6, LINCOLN PIUS X 3
SINGLES: No. 1--Ulrich, Pius X, def. Phan, 8-0; No. 2--Lottman, North Star, def. Tran, 8-3; No. 3--Pace, Pius X, def. A. Simpson, 8-3; No. 4--Person, North Star; No. 5--E. Simpson, North Star; No. 6--Ruhl, North Star.
DOUBLES: No. 1--Kobza-Pace, Pius X, def. A. Simpson-E. Simpson, 8-2; No. 2--Person-Ruhl, def. Carr-Tran, 8-0; No. 3--Lottman-Phan, North Star.
LINCOLN HIGH 7, LINCOLN NORTHWEST 2
SINGLES: No. 1--Crotteau, Lincoln High, def. Coughlin, 8-0; No. 2--Souto, Lincoln High, def. Keifer, 8-1; No. 3--Trinh, Lincoln High, def. Rowland, 8-0; No. 4--Hill, Lincoln High; No. 5--Wick, Lincoln High; No. 6--Gable, Lincoln Northwest.
DOUBLES: No. 1--Crotteau-Souto, Lincoln High, def. Rowland-Hanson, 8-1; No. 2--Hill-Sidders, Lincoln High, def. Seigel-Gable, 8-0; No. 3--Coughlin-Keifer, Lincoln Northwest.