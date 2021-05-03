Girls tennis results, 5/3

Lincoln Journal Star
Girls tennis
LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 8, OMAHA WESTSIDE 1
SINGLES: No. 1--Ibrahimova, LSE, def. Schmillen, 8-2; No. 2--Kostal, LSE, def. Bonnett, 8-2; No. 3--Miller, LSE, def. Healy, 8-0; No. 4--Keitges, LSE, def. Terry, 8-4; No. 5--Jamison, LSE; No. 6--Woods, LSE.
DOUBLES: No. 1--Miller/Keitges, LSE, def. Healy/Terry, 8-2; No. 2--Dodds/Rippeteau, LSE, def. Jouvenat/Villotta, 8-0; No. 3--Jamison/Sothan, LSE.
