Girls tennis results, 5/3

Girls tennis

PAPILLION-LA VISTA INVITATIONAL

TEAM SCORES: Lincoln East 34½, Elkhorn South 29½, Kearny 28, Linocln Pius X 25, Papillion-La Vista 25, Millard North 24, Fremont 16, Millard West 14, Lincoln North Star 10, Papillion-La Vista South 7.

CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: SINGLES--No. 1: Rademacher, Lincoln East, def. Kearney, Flood, 8-1; No. 2: Kannapareddy, Millard North def. Heacock, Kearney, 8-1; DOUBLES--No. 1--Hurst-Wilwerding, Papillion-La Vista, def. Woita-Pace, Lincoln Pius X, 8-6; No. 2: Moffett-Anderson, Kearney, def. Deleidi-Hustad, Elkhorn South, n/a.

THIRD-PLACE MATCHES: SINGLES--No. 1: Cho, Millard North, def. Ulrich, Lincoln Pius X, 8-2; No. 2: Sarroub, Lincoln East, def. Sherman, Elkhorn South, 8-6; DOUBLES--No. 1: Dittrick-Scheiber, Elkhorn South, def. Chapman-Fornander, Lincoln East, 8-6; No. 2: Mendlik-Baker, Fremont, def. Campbell-Hasemann, Lincoln East, 8-3.

LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 5, LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 4

SINGLES: No. 1--Ibrahimova, Southeast, def. Thompson, 8-1; No. 2--Barber, Southeast, def. Brown, 8-0; No. 3--Bartolome, Southwest, def. Keitges, 9-7; No. 4--Dean, Southwest; No. 5--Poda, Southeast; No. 6--Skold, Southeast.

DOUBLES: No. 1--Bartolome-Dean, Southwest, def. Keitges-Jamison, 9-7; No. 2--Rippeteau-Talley, Southeast, def. Brown-Heinrich, 8-6; No. 3--Barber-Hesse, Southeast.

