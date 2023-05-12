Girls tennis
HEARTLAND ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
At Woods Tennis Center
TEAM SCORING: Lincoln Southwest 99, Lincoln Southeast 87, Lincoln East 84, Lincoln Pius X 64, Fremont 56, Lincoln North Star 53, Grand Island 44, Kearney 39, Lincoln High 23, Columbus 21, Norfolk 21, Lincoln Northeast 9..
SINGLES: No. 1--1st: Barber, Southeast, def. Ulrich, Pius X, 6-0, 6-1; 3rd: Thompson, Southwest, def. Stempson, East, 8-3. No. 2--1st: Po. Brown, Southwest, def. Sarroub-Le Sueur, East, 6-3, 1-6, 1-0 (10-3 .
DOUBLES: No. 1--1st: Poda-Variyam, Southwest, def. Jamison-Skold, Southeast, 7-6, 7-6; 3rd: Chapman-Fornander, East, def. Bigsby-Baker, Fremont, 8-5; No. 2--1st: Jay-Purandare, East, def Person-Ruhl, North Star, 6-2, 6-4; 3rd: Pa. Brown-Hain, Southwest, def. Chrisman-Armstrong, Grand Island, 8-3.