Girls tennis results, 5/11

Girls tennis
HEARTLAND ATHLETIC CONFERENCE MEET
At Woods Tennis Center
TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Southwest 98, Lincoln Southeast 94, Lincoln East 85, Kearney 64, Grand Island 55, Lincoln North Star 49, Lincoln Pius X 40, Fremont 40, Norfolk 22, Lincoln High 21, Columbus 21, Lincoln Northeast 11.
NO. 1 SINGLES: 1st--Ibrahimova, Southeast, def. Rademacher, East, 6-3, 6-2; 3rd--Flood, Kearney, def. Thompson, Southwest, 8-4; 5th--Ulrich, Pius X, def. Bigsby, Fremont, 8-1.
NO. 2 SINGLES: 1st--Barber, Southeast, def. Brown, Southwest, walkover (injury); 3rd--Sarroub, East, def. Heacock, Kearmey, 9-7; 5th--Souto, Lincoln high, def. Rodriguez, Grand Island, 9-8 (7-1).
NO. 1 DOUBLES: 1st--Dean-Bartolome, Southwest, def. Le-Chapman, East, 7-5, 6-0; 3rd--McDonald-Wemhoff, Grand Island, def. Hudson-Lottman, North Star, walkover (injury); 5th--Keitges-Jamison, Southeast, def. Dahlke-Henning, Kearney, 8-3.
People are also reading…
NO. 2 DOUBLES: 1st--Heinrich-Brown, Southwest, def. Rippeteau-Talley, Southeast, 7-5, 3-6, 1-0 (10-5); 3rd--Kelly-Evans, Grand Island, def. Moffett-Anderson, Kearney, 9-8 (7-2); 5th--Mendlik-Baker, Fremont, def. Campbell-Hasemann, East, 8-4.