Girls tennis results, 5/11

Girls tennis
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 9, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 0
SINGLES: No. 1--Thompson, LSW, def. Phan, 8-1; No. 2--Fanton, LSW, def. Adamson 8-0; No. 3--Bartolome, LSW, def. Lottman, 8-0; No. 4--Dean, LSW, def. Hudson, 8-2; No. 5--Poda, LSW; No. 6--Brown, LSW.
DOUBLES: No. 1--Bartolome/Dean, LSW, def. Hudson/Lottman, 8-2; No. 2--Hove/Ford, LSW, def. Bourassa/Leitschuck, 8-3; No. 3--Heinrich/Wieseler, LSW.
