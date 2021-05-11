 Skip to main content
Girls tennis results, 5/11
agate

Girls tennis

LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 9, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 0

SINGLES: No. 1--Thompson, LSW, def. Phan, 8-1; No. 2--Fanton, LSW, def. Adamson 8-0; No. 3--Bartolome, LSW, def. Lottman, 8-0; No. 4--Dean, LSW, def. Hudson, 8-2; No. 5--Poda, LSW; No. 6--Brown, LSW.

