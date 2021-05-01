Girls tennis results, 5/1

Girls tennis
PAPILLION-LA VISTA INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Pius X 70, Millard North 62, Kearney 55, Lincoln East 55, Elkhorn South 41, Papillion-La Vista 40, Fremont 35, Millard South 30, Lincoln North Star 21, Papillion-La Vista South 18, Lincoln Northeast 8.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: No. 1 singles--1st, Plachy, Lincoln Pius X, def. Faulk, Millard North, 8-6; 3rd, Flood, Kearney, def. Nelson, Elkhorn South, 8-4. No. 2 singles--1st, Ulrich, Lincoln Pius X, def. Kannapareddy, Millard North, 8-3; 3rd, Bigsby, Fremont, def. Sarroub, Lincoln East. No. 1 doubles--1st, Johnson/Le, Lincoln East, def. Burt/Woita, Lincoln Pius X, 8-0; 3rd, Norris/Cho, Millard North, def. Wegiel/McCormick, Millard West, 8-4. No. 2 doubles--1st, Thomas/Pace, Lincoln Pius X, def. Dahlke/Henning, Kearney, 8-1; 3rd, Vazquez/Helmberger, Papillion-La Vista, def. Pipinos/Boob, Millard North, 8-4.
HASTINGS ST. CECILIA INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORES: Adams Central 52, Hastings St. Cecilia 36, Lincoln Christian 32, Wilber-Clatonia 22, Alliance 18, Holdrege 16.