 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Girls tennis results, 5/1
0 comments
agate

Girls tennis results, 5/1

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
High school tennis logo

Girls tennis

PAPILLION-LA VISTA INVITATIONAL

TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Pius X 70, Millard North 62, Kearney 55, Lincoln East 55, Elkhorn South 41, Papillion-La Vista 40, Fremont 35, Millard South 30, Lincoln North Star 21, Papillion-La Vista South 18, Lincoln Northeast 8.

CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: No. 1 singles--1st, Plachy, Lincoln Pius X, def. Faulk, Millard North, 8-6; 3rd, Flood, Kearney, def. Nelson, Elkhorn South, 8-4. No. 2 singles--1st, Ulrich, Lincoln Pius X, def. Kannapareddy, Millard North, 8-3; 3rd, Bigsby, Fremont, def. Sarroub, Lincoln East. No. 1 doubles--1st, Johnson/Le, Lincoln East, def. Burt/Woita, Lincoln Pius X, 8-0; 3rd, Norris/Cho, Millard North, def. Wegiel/McCormick, Millard West, 8-4. No. 2 doubles--1st, Thomas/Pace, Lincoln Pius X, def. Dahlke/Henning, Kearney, 8-1; 3rd, Vazquez/Helmberger, Papillion-La Vista, def. Pipinos/Boob, Millard North, 8-4.

HASTINGS ST. CECILIA INVITATIONAL

TEAM SCORES: Adams Central 52, Hastings St. Cecilia 36, Lincoln Christian 32, Wilber-Clatonia 22, Alliance 18, Holdrege 16.

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Scott Frost's full 10-minute press conference leading up to Spring Game

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News