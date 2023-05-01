Girls tennis
LINCOLN EAST INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORING: Elkhorn South 90, Omaha Marian 90, Lincoln East 86, Millard North 74, Lincoln Pius X 64, Lincoln North Star 54, Kearney 52, Gretna 52, Millard West 36, Norfolk 27, Grand Island 26, Papillion-La Vista South 26, Columbus 23, Lincoln High 21, Lincoln Northeast 17, Omaha Central 17.
SINGLES: No. 1--1st, Kang, Elkhorn South, def. Ulrich, Lincoln Pius X, 8-1; 3rd, Regan, Omaha Marian, def. Stempson, Lincoln East, 8-6. No. 2--1st, Sherman, Elkhorn South, def. Sarroub, Lincoln East, 9-8 (7-5); 3rd, Altman, Millard North, def. Crotzer, Omaha Marian, 8-5.
DOUBLES: No. 1--1st, Chapman-Fornander, Lincoln East, def. Vosik-McManus, Omaha Marian, 8-6; 3rd, E. Cho-L. Cho, Millard North def. Dittrick-Scheiber, Elkhorn South, 8-5. No. 2--1st, Mendlick-Hans, Omaha Marian, def. Person-Ruhl, Lincoln North Star, 8-0; 3rd, Mudhelli-Are, Millard North, def. Deleidi-Hustad, Elkhorn South, 8-5.
People are also reading…
LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 8, OMAHA WESTSIDE 1
SINGLES: No. 1--Barber, Lincoln Southeast, def. Greenwald, 8-4; No. 2--Schroeder, Omaha Westside, def. Lowe, 8-2; No. 3--Jamison, Lincoln Southeast, def. Healy, 8-0; No. 4--Skold, Lincoln Southeast; No. 5--Hjermstad, Lincoln Southeast; No. 6--Flynn, Lincoln Southeast.
DOUBLES: No. 1--Jamison-Skold, Lincoln Southeast, def. Krehbiel-Healy, 8-3; No. 2--Baird-Srivastav, Lincoln Southeast, def. Schroeder-Jouvenat, 8-3; No. 3--Demma-Bahensky, Lincoln Southeast.