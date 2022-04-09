Girls tennis results, 4/9

Girls tennis
RAM INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORES: Elkhorn 34, Omaha Duchesne 29, Grand Island CC 28, Bennington 27, Lincoln Christian 25, Brownell Talbot/Concordia 20, Kearney Catholic 18, Beatrice 14, Crete 12, Blair 8, Nebraska City 8, Ralston 7, Omaha Roncalli 6, Omaha Gross 5, South Sioux City 0.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: No. 1 singles--1st: Satpathy, Duchesne, def. Bailey, Bennington, 6-0, 6-0; 3rd: Ozyornaya, Elkhorn, def. Birthi, Grand Island CC, 8-3; No. 2 singles--1st: Bachu, Brownell Talbot, def. Kolbert, Grand Island CC, 6-1, 6-7, 10-8; 3rd: Looper, Lincoln Christian, def. Coe, Crete, 8-6; No. 1 doubles--1st: Wiltfong-Gove, Lincoln Christian, def. Fomicheva-Gates, Elkhorn, 6-3, 4-6, 10-8; 3rd: Golka-Moser, Grand Island CC, def. Conner-Rogers, Kearney Catholic, 8-6; No. 2 doubles--1st: Schutte-Hoegh, Elkhorn, def. Adeler-Paskach, Ralston, 6-3, 6-1; 3rd: Johnson-Ziska, Bennington, def. Lynch/Murch-Shafer, Blair, 8-1.