 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Girls tennis results, 4/9
0 comments
agate

Girls tennis results, 4/9

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
High school tennis logo

Girls tennis

OMAHA WESTSIDE INVITATIONAL

TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Southeast 90, Millard North 86, Lincoln Southwest 74, Omaha Marian 74, Lincoln Pius X 55, Omaha Duchesne 51, Lincoln East 50, Kearney 46, Elkhorn South 46, Papillion-La Vista 39, Millard West 38, Fremont 38, Grand Island 25, Omaha Westside 23, Bellevue West 22, Omaha Central 18, Papillion-La Vista South 15, Bellevue East 12, Brownell Talbot 9, Omaha Burke 7, Omaha Bryan 6.

CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: No. 1 singles--Faulk, Millard North def. Ibrahimova, Lincoln Southeast, 8-4; No. 2 singles--Kannapareddy, Millard North, def. Fanton, Lincoln Southwest, 8-1; No. 1 doubles--Miller/Keitges, Lincoln Southeast, def. Johnsen/Le, Lincoln East, 8-6; No. 2 doubles--Mendlik/Schroeder, Omaha Marian, def. Hove/Ford, Lincoln Southwest, 8-0.

THIRD-PLACE NOTABLES: No. 1 singles--Plachy, Pius X, def. Satpathy, Omaha Duchesne, 8-1; No. 1 doubles--Bartolome/Dean, Lincoln Southwest, def. Schroeder/Regan, Omaha Marian, 8-6; No. 2 doubles--Dittrich/Hinrichs, Elkhorn South def. Dodds/Kostal, Lincoln Southeast, 8-5.

LINCOLN HIGH 9, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 0

SINGLES: No. 1--Frederick, Lincoln High, wins by forfeit; No. 2--Crotteau, Lincoln High, def. Steffens, 8-0; No. 3--Brandt, Lincoln High, def. Damme, 8-2; No. 4--Snofsky, Lincoln High; No. 5--Williams, Lincoln High; No. 6--Elrod, Lincoln High. 

DOUBLES: No. 1--Smith/Skold, Lincoln High, def. Damme/Faulkner, 8-2; No. 2--Garcia/Bergmeyer, Lincoln High, def. Neuhaus/Beller, 8-0; No. 3--Williams/Elrod, Lincoln High. 

LINCOLN NORTH STAR 8, NORFOLK 1

Singles and doubles scores unavailable.

 

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Keith Hernandez cat 'emergency' overshadows Mets' first homer of season

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News