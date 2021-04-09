Girls tennis results, 4/9

Girls tennis

OMAHA WESTSIDE INVITATIONAL

TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Southeast 90, Millard North 86, Lincoln Southwest 74, Omaha Marian 74, Lincoln Pius X 55, Omaha Duchesne 51, Lincoln East 50, Kearney 46, Elkhorn South 46, Papillion-La Vista 39, Millard West 38, Fremont 38, Grand Island 25, Omaha Westside 23, Bellevue West 22, Omaha Central 18, Papillion-La Vista South 15, Bellevue East 12, Brownell Talbot 9, Omaha Burke 7, Omaha Bryan 6.

CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: No. 1 singles--Faulk, Millard North def. Ibrahimova, Lincoln Southeast, 8-4; No. 2 singles--Kannapareddy, Millard North, def. Fanton, Lincoln Southwest, 8-1; No. 1 doubles--Miller/Keitges, Lincoln Southeast, def. Johnsen/Le, Lincoln East, 8-6; No. 2 doubles--Mendlik/Schroeder, Omaha Marian, def. Hove/Ford, Lincoln Southwest, 8-0.

THIRD-PLACE NOTABLES: No. 1 singles--Plachy, Pius X, def. Satpathy, Omaha Duchesne, 8-1; No. 1 doubles--Bartolome/Dean, Lincoln Southwest, def. Schroeder/Regan, Omaha Marian, 8-6; No. 2 doubles--Dittrich/Hinrichs, Elkhorn South def. Dodds/Kostal, Lincoln Southeast, 8-5.

LINCOLN HIGH 9, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 0