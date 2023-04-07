Girls tennis
OMAHA WESTSIDE INVITE
TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Southeast 82, Millard North 75, Omaha Marian 72, Lincoln East 72, Elkhorn South 68, Omaha Westside 64, Lincoln Southwest 64, Fremont 55, Papillion-La Vista 50, Millard West 40, Brownell Talbot 36, Kearney 33, Omaha Central 30, Grand Island 25, Bellevue West 25, Papillion-La Vista South 19, Omaha North 8, Omaha Benson 6, Omaha South 5, Omaha Bryan 4.
SINGLES: No. 1--1st: Barber, Lincoln Southeast, def. , Greenwald, Omaha Westside, 8-2; 3rd: Heackock, Kearney, def. Stempson, Lincoln East, 8-4; No. 2--1st: Crotzer, Omaha Marian, def. Brown, Lincoln Southwest, 8-4; 3rd: Sherman, Elkhorn South, def. Schroeder, Omaha Westside, 8-5.
DOUBLES: No. 1--1st: E. Cho-L. Cho, Millard North, def. Dittrich-Schieber, Elkhorn South, 8-4; 3rd: Jamison-Skold, Lincoln Southeast, def. Bigsby-Baker, Fremont, 8-4; No. 2--1st: Purandare-Jay, Lincoln East, def. Mendlick-Hans, Omaha Marian, 8-4; 3rd: Deleidi-Hustad, Elkhorn South def. Brown-Hain, Lincoln Southwest, 8-6.
LINCOLN NORTH STAR 7, NORFOLK 2
SINGLES: No. 1--Phan, Lincoln North Star, def. Streich, 8-1; No. 2--Lottman, Lincoln North Star, def. Robinson, 8-0; No. 3--Christensen, Norfolk, def. Simpson, 8-4; No. 4--Person, Lincoln North Star; No. 5--Simpson, Lincoln North Star; No. 6--Snitchler, Norfolk.
DOUBLES: No. 1--A. Simpson-E. Simpson, Lincoln North Star, def. Robinson-Snitchler, 8-1; No. 2--Person-Ruhl, Lincoln North Star, def. Christensen-Hansen, 8-3; No. 3--Lottman-Phan, Lincoln North Star.