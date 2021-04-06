 Skip to main content
Girls tennis results, 4/6
Girls tennis results, 4/6

Girls tennis

LINCOLN EAST 7, NORFOLK 2

SINGLES: No. 1--Reynolds, Norfolk, def. Sarroub, 9-7; No. 2--Chapman, Lincoln East, def. Freudenburg, 8-0; No. 3--Le, Lincoln East, def. Fossum, 8-2; No. 4--Brehm, Lincoln East, No. 5--Kalin, Norfolk; No. 6--Fornander, Lincoln East.

DOUBLESNo. 1--Le/Trucke, Lincoln East, def. Robinson-Reynolds, 8-4; No. 2--Brehm/Hasemann, Lincoln East, def. Kalin/Strom, 8-2; No. 3--Chapman/Sarroub, Lincoln East.

 

