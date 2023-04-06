Girls tennis
MILLARD NORTH TRIANGULAR
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 4, LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 2
SINGLES: No. 1--Barber, LSE, def. Thompson, 8-2; No. 2--Brown, LSW, def. Lowe, 8-1; No. 3--Richter, LSW, def. Flynn, 8-0.
DOUBLES: No. 1--Jamison-Skold, LSE, def. Poda-Vallieppan, 8-3; No. 2--Brown-Hain, LSW, def. Baird-Srivastav, 8-4; No. 3--Abraham-Lu, LSE, def. Hazen-Fosler, 8-6.
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 3, MILLARD NORTH 3
SINGLES: No. 1--Kasireddy, MN, def. Thompson, 8-4; No. 2--Brown, LSW, def. Altman, 8-6; No. 3--Richter, LSW, def. Kota, 8-3.
DOUBLES: No. 1--E. Cho-L. Cho, MN, def. Poda-Vallieppan, 8-3; No. 2--Brown-Hain, LSW, def. Are-Mudhelli, 9-8; No. 3--Hazen-Schinker, LSW, def. Demma-Bahensky, 8-6