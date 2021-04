Girls tennis results, 4/5

Girls tennis

LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 8, PAPILLION-LA VISTA 1

SINGLES: No. 1--Af. Pedalino, Papillion-La Vista, def. Thompson, 8-6; No. 2--Fanton, Lincoln Southwest, def. Al. Pedalino, 8-3; No. 3--Bartolome, Lincoln Southwest def. Hurst, 8-4; No. 4--Dean, Lincoln Southwest; No. 5--Poda, Lincoln Southwest; No. 6--Brown, Lincoln Southwest.

DOUBLES: No. 1--Bartolome/Dean, Lincoln Southwest, def. Hubert/Wilwerding, 8-3; No. 2--Hove/Ford, Lincoln Southwest, def. Vazquez/Wernli, 8-1; No. 3--Wieseler/Heinrich, Lincoln Southwest.

LINCOLN NORTH STAR 9, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 0

SINGLES: No. 1--Phan, Lincoln North Star, won by forfeit; No. 2--Adamson, Lincoln North Star, def. Steffens, 8-1; No. 3--Lottman, Lincoln North Star, def. Faulkner, 8-1; No. 4--Hudson, Lincoln North Star; No. 5--Bourassa, Lincoln North Star; No. 6--Leitschuck, Lincoln North Star.

DOUBLES: No. 1--Lottman/Hudson, Lincoln North Star, def. Faulkner/Magee, 8-0; No. 2--Bourassa/Leitschuck, Lincoln North Star, def. Neuhaus/Damme, 8-1; No. 3--Phan/Adamson, Lincoln North Star.

