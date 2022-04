Girls tennis results, 4/5

Girls tennis

PAPILLION-LA VISTA 5, LINCOLN PIUS X 1

SINGLES: No. 1--Ulrich, Pius X, def. Chung, Papio, 8-0; No. 2--Wills, Papio, def. Tran, 8-2; No. 3--Sokolowicz, Papio, def. Farmer, 8-6.

DOUBLES: No. 1--Hurst/Wilwerding, Papio, def. Woita/Pace, 8-5; No. 2--Vazquez/Mahnks, Papio, def. Kobza/Tran, 8-5; No. 3--Tvrdy/Hickav, Papio, def. Carr/Subiabre, 8-2.

LINCOLN PIUS X 5, PAPILLION-LV SOUTH 1

SINGLES: No. 1--Ulrich, Pius X, def. Rushing, 8-1; No. 2--Tran, Pius X, def. Sticht, 8-3; No. 3--Farmer, Pius X, def. Gannon, 8-5.

DOUBLES: No. 1--Woita/Pace, Pius X, def. Seaman/Hale, 8-1; No. 2--Kobza/Tran, Pius X, def. Lauver/Evanoff, 8-4; No. 3--Peterson/Griggs, Papio South, def. Carr/Subiabre, 9-8 (9-7).

