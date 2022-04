Girls tennis results, 4/4

Girls tennis

FREMONT TRIANGULAR

TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Southeast 12, Fremont 6, Bellevue East 0.

SINGLES: No. 1--Ibrahimova, Southeast, 2-0; Bigsby, Fremont, 1-1; Blaha, Bellevue East, 0-2; No. 2--Barber, Southeast, 2-0; Pentel, Fremont, 1-1; Snodgrass, Bellevue East, 0-2; No. 3--Skold, Southeast, 2-0; Thayer, Fremont, 1-1; Bellevue East, forfeit.

DOUBLES: No. 1--Keitges-Jamison, Southeast, 2-0; Blick-Kirby, Fremont, 1-1; Carozza-Peoples, Bellevue East, 0-2; No. 2--Rippeteau-Sothan, Southeast, 2-0; Mendlik-Baker, Fremont, 1-1; Weber-Craig, Bellevue East, 0-2; No. 3--Talley-Hesse, Southeast, 2-0; Cruise-Wusk, Fremont, 1-1; Ferrin-Goodall, Bellevue East, 0-2.

LINCOLN NORTH STAR 9, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 0

SINGLES: No. 1--Phan, North Star, def. Damme, 8-0; No. 2--Simpson, North Star, def. Faulkner, 8-2; No. 3--Lottman, North Star, def. Steffans, 8-2; No. 4--Hudson, North Star; No. 5--E. Simpson, North Star; No. 6--Person, North Star.

DOUBLES: No. 1--Lottman-Hudson, North Star, def. Damme-Beller, 8-1; No. 2--Person-Leistchuck, North Star, def. Pike-Neuhaus, 8-2; No. 3--A. Simpson-E. Simpson, North Star.

LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 8, BEATRICE 1

SINGLES: No. 1--Pfeiffer, Beatrice, def. Darst, 8-5; No. 2--M. Looper, Lincoln Christian, def. Benavides, 8-0; No. 3--Wiltfong, Lincoln Christian, def. Martin, 8-1; No. 4--Gove, Lincoln Christian, def. Strubel, 8-0; No. 5--Cunningham, Lincoln Christian, def. Ideus, 8-6; No. 6--Van Ostrand, Lincoln Christian, def. deKoning, 8-0.

DOUBLES: No. 1--Wiltfong-Grove, Lincoln Christian, def. Strubel-Martin, 8-2; No. 2--R. Looper-Cunningham, Lincoln Christian, def. Ideus-deKoning, 8-2; No. 3--M. Looper-Darst, Lincoln Christian, def. Pfeiffer-Benavides, 8-3.

