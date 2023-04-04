Girls tennis
FREMONT TRIANGULAR
TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Southeast 3, Fremont 3, Lincoln Southeast 6, Bellevue East 0, Fremont 6, Bellevue East 0.
SINGLES: No. 1--Barber, LSE, 2-0; Pentel, Fremont, 1-1; Weber, Bellevue East, 0-2; No. 2--Denker, Fremont, 2-0; Lowe, LSE, 1-1, Blaha, Bellevue East, 0-2; No. 3--Hofer, Fremont, 2-0; Flynn, LSE, 1-0; Hjermstad, LSE, 0-1; Lemley, Bellevue East, 0-2.
DOUBLES--No. 1--Jamison-Skold, LSE, 2-0; Bigsby-Baker, Fremont, 1-1; Craig/Orange-Smith, Bellevue East, 0-2; No. 2--Miller-Thayer, Fremont, 2-0; Baird-Srivastav, LSE, 1-1; Walter-Cook, Bellevue East, 0-2; No. 3--Demma-Bahensky, LSE, 2-0; Walling-Fischer, Fremont, 1-1; Blaha-Parker, Bellevue East, 0-2.
OMAHA SKUTT 9, LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 0
SINGLES: No. 1--Lunning, Skutt, def. Darst, 8-4; No. 2--Leu, Skutt, def. Looper, 8-0; No. 3--Sullivan, Skutt, def. Kavanaugh, 8-0; No. 4--Weberg, Skutt; No. 5--McGill, Skutt; No. 6--Brummond, Skutt.
DOUBLES: No. 1--Sullivan-Weberg, Skutt, def. Looper-Lanka, 8-3; No. 2--McGill-Brummond, Skutt, def. Kavanaugh-Miller, 8-0; No. 3--Lunning-Leu, Skutt.