Girls tennis results, 4/30

Girls tennis
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 9, LINCOLN HIGH 0
SINGLES: No. 1--Thompson, Southwest, def. Frederick, 8-2; No. 2--Fanton, Southwest, def. Crotteau, 8-2; No. 3--Bartolome, Southwest, def. Skold, 8-1; No. 4--Dean, Southwest; No. 5--Poda, Southwest; No. 6--Brown, Southwest.
DOUBLES--No. 1--Bartolome/Dean, Southwest, def. Skold/Frederick, 8-1; No. 2--Hove/Ford, Southwest, def. Garcia, 8-2; No. 3--Heinrich/Wieseler, Southwest.
