 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Girls tennis results, 4/30
0 comments
agate

Girls tennis results, 4/30

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
High school tennis logo

Girls tennis

LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 9, LINCOLN HIGH 0

SINGLES: No. 1--Thompson, Southwest, def. Frederick, 8-2; No. 2--Fanton, Southwest, def. Crotteau, 8-2; No. 3--Bartolome, Southwest, def. Skold, 8-1; No. 4--Dean, Southwest; No. 5--Poda, Southwest; No. 6--Brown, Southwest. 

DOUBLES--No. 1--Bartolome/Dean, Southwest, def. Skold/Frederick, 8-1; No. 2--Hove/Ford, Southwest, def. Garcia, 8-2; No. 3--Heinrich/Wieseler, Southwest. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Scott Frost's full 10-minute press conference leading up to Spring Game

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News