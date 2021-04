Girls tennis results, 4/29

Girls tennis

GRAND ISLAND INVITATIONAL

TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Southeast 25, Lincoln East 21, Lincoln Southwest 18, Omaha Westside 13, Grand Island 11, North Platte 2.

CHAMPIONSHIP WINNERS: No. 1 singles--Ibrahimova, Southwest, 5-0; No. 2 singles--Fanton, Lincoln Southwest, 5-0; No. 1 doubles--Bartolome/Dean, Lincoln Southeast, 4-1; No. 2 doubles--Hove/Ford, Lincoln Southwest.

LINCOLN HIGH 6, OMAHA CENTRAL 3

SINGLES: No. 1--Garapati, Central, def. Smith, 8-3; No. 2--Crotteau, Lincoln High, def. Bullerdick, 8-2; No. 3--Bergmeyer, Lincoln High, def. Beacom, 8-1; No. 4--Snofsky, Lincoln High; No. 5--Brandt, Lincoln High; No. 6--Nguyen, Lincoln High.

DOUBLES: No. 1--Bullerdick/Beacom, Central, def. Smith/Elrod, 8-5; No. 2--Brandt/Bergmeyer, Lincoln High, Levy/Matthieson, 8-6; No. 3--Garapati/Theophilus, Central.

PIUS X 8, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 1