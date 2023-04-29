Girls tennis
PAPILLION-LA VISTA INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORING: Lincoln East 32, Millard North 31½, Elkhorn South 28, Lincoln Pius X 27, Kearney 20, Fremont 17, Lincoln North Star 16, Papillion-La Vista 13½, Millard West 13, Papillion-La Vista South 2, Lincoln Northeast 1.
SINGLES: No. 1--1st, Ulrigh, Lincoln Pius X, def. Heacock, Kearney, 8-3; 3rd, Stempson, Lincoln East, def. Kaireddy, Millard North, 9-7; No. 2--1st, Sherman, Lincoln East, def. Sarroub, Lincoln East, 8-1; 3rd, Altman, Millard North, def. Denker, Fremont, 9-7.
DOUBLES: No. 1--1st, E. Cho-L. Cho, Millard North, def. Dittrick-Schieber, Elkhorn South, 8-5; 3rd, Chapman-Fornander, Lincoln East, def. Pace-Kobza, Lincoln Pius X, 8-1; No. 2--1st, Jay-Purandare, Lincoln East, def. Deleidi-Hustad, Elkhorn South, 8-5; 3rd, Person-Ruhl, Lincoln North Star, def. Wulf-Holmes, Kearney, 8-5.