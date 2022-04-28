Girls tennis results, 4/28

Girls tennis
GRAND ISLAND INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORES: Lincoln East 24, Lincoln Southeast 21, Lincoln Southwest 20, Omaha Westside 13, Grand Island 11, North Platte 0.
SINGLES MEDALISTS: No. 1--Ibrahimova, Lincoln Southeast, 5-0. No. 2--Barber, Lincoln Southeast, 5-0.
DOUBLES MEDALISTS: No. 1--Chapman-Le, Lincoln East, 4-1; No. 2--Heinrich-Brown, Lincoln Southwest, 5-0.
LINCOLN HIGH 5, OMAHA CENTRAL 4
SINGLES: No. 1--Garapati, Omaha Central, def. Crotteau, 8-4; No. 2--Souto, Lincoln High, def. Theopilus, 8-0; No. 3--Bergmeyer, Lincoln High, def. Beacon, 8-3; No. 4--Levy, Omaha Central; No. 5--Robinson, Lincoln High; No. 6--Matthieson, Omaha Central.
DOUBLES: No. 1--Bergmeyer-Brandt, Lincoln High, def. Beacon-Levy, 8-4; No. 2--Hind-Grieser, Lincoln High, def. Matthieson-Vera, 8-3; No. 3--Garapati-Theopilus, Omaha Central.
LINCOLN NORTH STAR 9, COLUMBUS 0
SINGLES: No. 1--Phan, North Star, def. Kapels, 8-0; No. 2--A. Simpson, North Star, def. Lasso, 8-6; No. 3--Lottman, North Star, def. Loeffelholz, 8-2; No. 4--Hudson, North Star; No. 5--E. Simpson, North Star; No. 6--Ruhl, North Star.
DOUBLES: No. 1--Hudson-Lottman, North Star, def. Kapels-Loefeleholz, 8-0; No. 2--Leitschuck-E. Simpson, North Star, def. Lasso-Loontjer, 8-5; No. 3--Ruhl-Phan, North Star.