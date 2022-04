Girls tennis results, 4/27

Girls tennis

PIUS X INVITATIONAL

TEAM SCORES: Elkhorn South 30, Lincoln East 28, Lincoln Pius X 23, Papillion-La Vista South 3.

POOL CHAMPIONS: No. 1 singles--Ulrich, Pius X, 3-0; No. 2 singles--Sherman, Elkhorn South, 3-0; No. 3 singles--Lewis, Lincoln East, 3-0; No. 1 doubles--Keim/Le, Lincoln East, 2-1; Dittrick/Scheiber, Elkhorn South, 2-1; Woita/Pace, Pius X, 2-1; No. 2 doubles--Hasemann/Campbell, Lincoln East, 3-0; No. 3 doubles--Jay/Gottberg, Lincoln East, 3-0.

FREMONT INVITAIONAL

TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Southeast 48, Fremont 39, Papillion-La Vista 39, Lincoln High 23, Norfolk 22, Bellevue East 21, Omaha Central 15, Omaha Burke 9.

CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: No. 1 singles--Ibrahimova, Lincoln Southeast, def. Chung, Papillion-La Vista, 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 singles--Barber, Lincoln Southeast, def. Wills, Papillion-La Vista, 6-0, 6-0; No. 1 doubles--Keitges-Jamison, Lincoln Southeast, def. Blick-Kirby, Fremont, 6-1, 6-2; No. 2 doubles--Rippeteau-Talley, Lincoln Southeast, 5-7, 6-3, 1-0.

LINCOLN PIUS X 8, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 1

SINGLES: No. 1--Ulrich, Lincoln Pius X, def. Damme, 8-0; No. 2--Jac. Tran, Lincoln Pius X, def. Faulkner, 8-4; No. 3--Carr, Lincoln Pius X, def. Pike, 8-4; No. 4--Farmer, Lincoln Pius X; No. 5--Lyons, Lincoln Pius X; No. 6--Subiabre, Lincoln Pius X.

DOUBLES: No. 1--Woita-Pace, Lincoln Pius X, def. Bellers-Steffens, 8-2; No. 2--Jam. Tran-Kobza, Lincoln Pius X, def. Neuhaus-Pike, 8-2; No. 3--Damme-Faulkner, Lincoln Northeast.

