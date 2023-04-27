Girls tennis
GRAND ISLAND INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORES: Lincoln East 25, Lincoln Southeast 19, Lincoln Southeast 19, Omaha Westside 19, Lincoln Southwest 18, Grand Island 8, North Platte 1.
SINGLES: No. 1--Greenwald, Omaha Westside, 5-0; Barber, Lincoln Southeast, 4-1; Stempson, Lincoln East, 3-2; No. 2--Schroder, Omaha Westside, 5-0; Sarroub, Lincoln East, 4-1; Lowes, Lincoln Southeast, 3-2.
DOUBLES: No. 1--Chapman-Fornander, Lincoln East, 5-0; Poda-Variyam, Lincoln Southwest, 4-1; Jamison-Skold, Lincoln Southeast, 3-2; No. 2--Jay-Purandare, Lincoln East, 5-0; Brown-Hain, Lincoln Southwest, 4-1; Chrisman-Armstrong, Grand Island, 3-2.