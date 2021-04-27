Girls tennis results, 4/27

Girls tennis

LINCOLN EAST 8, FREMONT 1

SINGLES: No. 1--Chapman, Lincoln East, def. Schmidt, 8-0; No. 2--Sarroub, Lincoln East, def. Bigsby, 8-5; No. 3--Kr. Le, Lincoln East, def. Escamilla, 8-0; No. 4--Ky. Le, Lincoln East; No. 5--Kirby, Fremont; No. 6--Chan, Lincoln East.

DOUBLES: No. 1--Johnson/Kr. Le, Lincoln East, def. Escamilla/Mendlik, 8-2; No. 2--Ky. Le/Hasemann, Lincoln East, def. Blick/Kirby, 8-3; No. 3--Chapman/Chan, Lincoln East.

MILLARD NORTH 5, LINCOLN PIUS X 4

SINGLES: No. 1--Faulk, Millard North, def. Plachy 8-4; No. 2--Ulrich, Lincoln Pius X, def. Kannapareddy, 8-1; No. 3--Cho, Millard North, def. Woita, 8-0; No. 4--Burt, Lincoln Pius X; No. 5--Pace, Lincoln Pius X; No. 6--Kumar, Millard North.