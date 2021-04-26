Girls tennis results, 4/26

Girls tennis
MILLARD WEST INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Southeast 88, Lincoln Southwest 88, Omaha Marian 84, Lincoln East 79, Kearney 65, Millard West 63, Papillion-La Vista 59, Lincoln High 55, Fremont 51, Columbus 42, Omaha Burke 30, Norfolk 29, Bellevue West 27, Lincoln Northeast 12, Bellevue East 12.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: No. 1 singles--1st: Ibrahimova, Lincoln Southeast, def. Jurrens, Omaha Marian, 9-7; 3rd: Flood, Kearney, def. Thompson, Lincoln Southwest, 8-1; No. 2 singles--1st: Fanton, Lincoln Southwest, def. Henning, Kearney, 8-4; 3rd: Sarroub, Lincoln East, def. Pedalino, Papillion-La Vista, 8-6; No. 1 doubles--1st: Bartolome/Dean, Lincoln Southwest, def. Miller/Keitges, 8-6; 3rd: Johnsen/Le, Lincoln East, def. S. Schroeder/Regan, Omaha Marian, 8-1; No. 2 doubles--1st: Mendlick/A. Schroeder, Omaha Marian, def. Dodds/Rippeteau, 8-6.
LINCOLN NORTH STAR 8, PAPILLION-LA VISTA SOUTH 1
SINGLES: No. 1--Terlson, Papillion-LVS, def. Phan, 8-1; No. 2--Adamson, North Star, 8-2; No. 3--Lottman, North Star, def. Rushling, 8-3; No. 4--Hudson, North Star; No. 5--Bourassa, North Star; No. 6--Leitschuck, North Star.