Girls tennis results, 4/26

Girls tennis

LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 9, LINCOLN HIGH 0

SINGLES: No. 1--Thompson, LSW, def. Crotteau, 8-1; No. 2--Brown, LSW, def. Souto, 8-0; No. 3--Bartolome, LSW, def. Bergmeyer, 8-1; No. 4--Dean, LSW; No. 5--Poda, LSW; No. 6--Variyam, LSW.

DOUBLES: No. 1--Dean-Bartolome, LSW, def. Bergmeyer-Brandt, 8-1; No. 2--Brown-Heinrich, LSW, def. Hind-Grieser, 8-2; No. 3--Poda-Variyam, LSW.

LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 9, WAVERLY 0

SINGLES: No. 1--Darst, LC, def. Kreikemeier, 8-2; No. 2--M. Looper, LC, def. Johnson, 8-0; No. 3--Wiltfong, LC, def. Brunssen, 8-1; No. 4--Gove, LC; No. 5--R. Looper, LC; No. 6--Cunningham, LC.

DOUBLES: No. 1--Wiltfong-Gove, LC, def. Brunssen-Landis, 8-0; No. 2--R. Looper-Cunningham, LC, def. Landis-King, 8-3; No. 3--M. Looper-Darst, LC.

LINCOLN EAST 9, NORFOLK 0

SINGLES: No. 1--Rademacher, LE, def. Streich, 8-0; No. 2--Sarroub-Le Sueur, LE, def. Christensen, 8-2; No. 3--Campbell, LE, def. Cipra, 8-1; No. 4--LE, Fornander; No. 5--Keim, LE; No. 6--Lewis, LE.

DOUBLES: No. 1--Le-Sarroub-Le Sueur, LE, def. Cipra-Streich, 8-2; No. 2--Campbell-Hasemann, LE, def. Frohberg-Schrader, 8-0; No. 3--Gottberg-Jay, LE.

MILLARD NORTH 8, LINCOLN PIUS X 1

SINGLES: No. 1--Ulric, LPX, def. Cho, 8-5; No. 2--Kannapareddy, MN, def. Tran, 8-1; No. 3--Kasireddy, MN, def. Woita, 8-3; No. 4--Norris, MN; No. 5--Cho, MN; No. 6--Pipinos, MN, def. Kobza, 8-1.

DOUBLES: No. 1--Norris-Cho, MN, def. Woita-Pace, 8-2; No. 2--Pipinois-Boob, def. Tran-Kobza, 8-1; No. 3--Kannapareddy-Krause, MN.

