Girls tennis results, 4/23

DOUBLES--No. 1--Miller/Keitges, Lincoln Southeast, def. Johnsen/Le, 9-8; No. 2--Dodds/Rippeteau, Lincoln Southeast, def. Brehm/Trucke, 9-7; No. 3--Jamison/Sothan, Lincoln Southeast.

NORRIS 6, LINCOLN HIGH 3

SINGLES: No. 1--C. Craft, Norris, def. Fredrerick, 8-5; No. 2--Star, Norris, def. Crotteau, 8-4; No. 3--I. Havel, Norris, def. Smith, 8-2; No. 4--G. Havel, Norris; No. 5--Garcia, Lincoln High; No. 6--Bergmeyer, Lincoln High.

DOUBLES: No. 1--I. Havel/G. Havel, Norris, def. Smith/Skold, 8-2; No. 2--Garcia/Bergmeyer, Lincoln High, def. Carlow/Sorenson, 8-4; No. 3--C. Craft/Star, Norris.

OMAHA MARIAN 5, LINCOLN PIUS X 4

SINGLES: No. 1--Plachy, Lincoln Pius X, def. Jurrens, 8-3; No. 2--Ulrich, Lincoln Pius X, def. Crotzer, 8-3; No. 3--Regan, Omaha Marian, def. Woita, 8-1; No. 4--S. Schroeder, Omaha Marian; No. 5--A. Schroeder, Omaha Marian; No. 6--Mendlick, Omaha Marian.

DOUBLES: No. 1--Burt/Woita, Lincoln Pius X, def. Regan/S. Schroeder, 8-5; No. 2--A. Schroeder/Mendlick, Omaha Marian, def. Thompson/Pace, 8-4; No. 3--Plachy/Ulrich, Lincoln Pius X.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0