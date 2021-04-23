Girls tennis results, 4/23

Girls tennis
COLUMBUS INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORING: Columbus 56, Waverly 38, Adams Central 36, Millard South 28, Bellevue East 20, Lincoln Northeast 2.
SINGLES: No. 1--Hood, Adams Central, 5-0; Lasso, Columbus, 4-1; Nelson, Waverly, 3-2; Peoples, Bellevue East, 2-3; Damme, Lincoln Northeast, 0-5. No. 2--Loeffelholz, Columbus, 5-0; Ellis, Wverly, 4-1; McDaniel/Kiobassa, Adams Central, 3-2; Dumbase, Bellevue East, 2-3; Steffens, Lincoln Northeast, 1-4; Church, Millard South, 0-5.
DOUBLES: No. 1--Duranski/Swanson, Columbus, 5-0; Freeman/Haakinson, Millard South, 4-1; Schuelke/Wells, Waverly, 3-1; Marker/Stroh, Adams Central, 2-3; Adzafui/Guchu, Bellevue East, 1-4; Magee/Faulkner, Lincoln Northeast, 0-5. No. 2--Hazlett/Kapels, Columbus, 5-0; Gerdes/Rodenbiker, 4-1; Brunssen/Kreikemeier, Waverly, 3-2; Carozza/Gulley, Bellevue East, 2-3; Huyser/Weischman, Adams Central, 1-4; Neuhaus/Pike, Lincoln Northeast, 0-5.
LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 8, LINCOLN EAST 1
SINGLES: No. 1--Ibrahimova, Lincoln Southeast, def. Chapman, 8-4; No. 2--Sarroub, Lincoln East, def. Kostal, 8-5; No. 3--Miller, Lincoln Southeast, def. Le, 8-2; No. 4--Keitges, Lincoln Southeast; No. 5--Jamison, Lincoln Southeast; No. 6--Woods, Lincoln Southeast.
DOUBLES--No. 1--Miller/Keitges, Lincoln Southeast, def. Johnsen/Le, 9-8; No. 2--Dodds/Rippeteau, Lincoln Southeast, def. Brehm/Trucke, 9-7; No. 3--Jamison/Sothan, Lincoln Southeast.
NORRIS 6, LINCOLN HIGH 3
SINGLES: No. 1--C. Craft, Norris, def. Fredrerick, 8-5; No. 2--Star, Norris, def. Crotteau, 8-4; No. 3--I. Havel, Norris, def. Smith, 8-2; No. 4--G. Havel, Norris; No. 5--Garcia, Lincoln High; No. 6--Bergmeyer, Lincoln High.
DOUBLES: No. 1--I. Havel/G. Havel, Norris, def. Smith/Skold, 8-2; No. 2--Garcia/Bergmeyer, Lincoln High, def. Carlow/Sorenson, 8-4; No. 3--C. Craft/Star, Norris.
OMAHA MARIAN 5, LINCOLN PIUS X 4
SINGLES: No. 1--Plachy, Lincoln Pius X, def. Jurrens, 8-3; No. 2--Ulrich, Lincoln Pius X, def. Crotzer, 8-3; No. 3--Regan, Omaha Marian, def. Woita, 8-1; No. 4--S. Schroeder, Omaha Marian; No. 5--A. Schroeder, Omaha Marian; No. 6--Mendlick, Omaha Marian.
DOUBLES: No. 1--Burt/Woita, Lincoln Pius X, def. Regan/S. Schroeder, 8-5; No. 2--A. Schroeder/Mendlick, Omaha Marian, def. Thompson/Pace, 8-4; No. 3--Plachy/Ulrich, Lincoln Pius X.