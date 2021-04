Girls tennis results, 4/22

Girls tennis

LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 9, FREMONT 0

SINGLES: No. 1--Thompson, Lincoln Southwest, def. Escamilla, 8-5; No. 2--Fanton, Lincoln Soutwest, def. Bigsby, 8-4; No. 3--Bartolome, Lincoln Southwest, def. Schmidt, 8-1; No. 4--Dean, Lincoln Southwest; No. 5--Ford, Lincoln Southwest; No. 6--Poda, Lincoln Southwest.

DOUBLES: No. 1--Bartolome/Dean, Lincoln Southwest, def. Blick/Schmdit, 8-2; No. 2--Hove/Ford, Lincoln Southwest, def. Escamilla/Bigsby, 8-5; No. 3--Heinrich/Wieseler, Lincoln Southwest.

LINCOLN EAST 5, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 4

SINGLES: No. 1--Chapman, Lincoln East, def. Phan, 8-1; No. 2--Adamson, North Star, def. Sarroub, 9-8 (3); No. 3--Le, Lincoln East, def. Lottman, 8-4; No. 4--Johnsen, Lincoln East; No. 5--Bourassa, Lincoln North Star; No. 6--Leitschuck, North Star.