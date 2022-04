Girls tennis results, 4/22

Girls tennis

LINCOLN SOUTHWEST TRIANGULAR

SINGLES: No. 1--Camilla Ibrahimova, Lincoln Southeast, 2-0; Lucy Cho, Millard North, 1-1; Natalie Thompson, Lincoln Southwest, 0-2; No. 2--Corinne Barber, Lincoln Southeast, 2-0; Apoorva Kasireddy, Millard North, 1-1; Penelope Brown, Lincoln Southwest, 0-2; No. 3--Carolyn Skold, Lincoln Southeast, 2-0; Michaela Altman, Millard North, 1-1; Katie Wieseler, Lincoln Southwest, 0-2.

DOUBLES: No. 1--Dean-Bartolome, Lincoln Southwest, 2-0; Keitges-Jamison, Lincoln Southeast, 1-1; Cho-Norris, Millard North, 0-2; No. 2--Pipinos-Boob, Millard North, 2-0; Brown-Heinrichs, Lincoln Southwest, 1-1; Rippeteau-Talley, Lincoln Southeast, 0-2; No. 3--Poda-Variyam, Lincoln Southwest, 2-0; Krause-Kannapareddy, Millard North, 1-1; Sothan-Hesse, Lincoln Southeast, 0-2.

LINCOLN HIGH 8, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 1

SINGLES: No. 1--Crotteau, LHS, def. Damme, 8-3; No. 2--Souto, LHS, def. Faulkner, 8-1; No. 3--Robinson, LHS, def. Pike, 8-6; No. 4--Trinh, LHS; No. 5--Thongdy, LHS, def. Neuhaus, 8-3; No. 6--Hinds, LHS.

DOUBLES: No. 1--Bergmeyer-Brandt, LHS, def. Damme-Beller, 8-1; No. 2--Pike-Neuhaus, LNE, def. Hind-Sidders, 8-4; No. 3--Crotteau-Souto, LHS.

