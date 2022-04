Girls tennis results, 4/21

Girls tennis

LINCOLN EAST 6, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 3

SINGLES: No. 1--Rademacher, East, def. Phan, 8-1; No. 2--Sarroub, East, def. A. Simpson, 8-1; No. 3--Campbell, East, def. Lottman, 8-6; No. 4--Hudson, North Star; No. 5--Fornander, East; No. 6--Gottberg, East.

DOUBLES: No. 1--Lottman-Hudson, North Star, def. Chapman-Le, 9-7; No. 2--Person-Leitschuck, North Star, def. E. Keim-L. Keim, 8-6; No. 3--Haseman-Jay, East.

LINCOLN PIUS X 7, OMAHA SKUTT 1

SINGLES: No. 1--Ulrich, Pius X, def. Lunning, 8-6; No. 2--Jac. Tran, Pius X, def. Pham, 8-4; No. 3--Woita, Pius X, def. Sullivan, 8-5; No. 4--rained out; No. 5--Pace, Pius X; No. 6--Kobza, Pius X.

DOUBLES: No. 1--Woita-Pace, Pius X, def. Sullivan-Weberg, 8-5; No. 2--Kobza-Jam. Tran, Pius X, def. Stephens-Kilgore, 8-2; No. 3--Lunning-Pham, Skutt.

LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 8, FREMONT 1

SINGLES: No. 1--Thompson, Southwest, def. Bigsby, 8-3; No. 2--Brown, Southwest, def. Pentel, 8-3; No. 3--Bartolome, Southwest, def. Blick, 8-1; No. 4--Dean, Southwest; No. 5--Poda, Southwest; No. 6--Baker, Fremont.

DOUBLES: No. 1--Dean-Bartolome, Southwest, def. Blick-Kirby, 8-0; No. 2--Brown-Heinrich, Southwest, def. Mendik-Baker, 8-4; No. 3--Poda-Variyam, Southwest.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0