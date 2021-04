Girls tennis results, 4/21

Girls tennis

CAPITAL CITY INVITATIONAL

TEAM SCORING: Lincoln Pius X 58, Elkhorn South 54, Lincoln East 50, Papillion-La Vista 30, Papillion-La Vista South 10, Elkhorn North 8.

TOP FINISHERS: No. 1 singles--Plachy, Pius X, 5-0; Nelson, Elkhorn South, 4-1; Chapman, Lincoln East, 3-2; No. 2 singles--Ulrich, Pius X, 5-0; Adamson, Elkhorn South, 4-1; Pedalino, PLV, 3-2; No. 3--Wills, PLV, 5-0; No. 1 doubles--Johnsen/Le, Lincoln East, 5-0; Burt/Woita, Pius X, 4-1; Dynek/Klein, Elkhorn South, 3-2; No. 2 doubles--Dittrich/Hinrichs, Elkhorn South, 5-0; Hasemann/Brehm, Lincoln East, 4-1; Thompson/Pace, Pius X, 3-2; No. 3--Schieber/Deleidi, Elkhorn South, 5-0.

GRAND ISLAND 9, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 0

SINGLES: No. 1--McDonald, GI, def. Damme, 8-1; No. 2--Staab, GI, def. Steffens, 8-0; No. 3--Tennant, GI, def. Faulkner, 8-1; No. 4--Geiger, GI, def. Magee, 8-0; No. 5--Kelly, GI; No. 6--Wemhoff, GI.

DOUBLES: No. 1--Grand Island, def. Damme/Steffens, 8-1; No. 2--Kelly/Wemhoff, GI, def. Magee/Faulkner 8-3; No. 3--GI.

