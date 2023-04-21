Girls tennis
FREMONT INVITATIONAL
At Woods Tennis Center
TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Southeast 54, Fremont 52, Papillion-La Vista 47, Omaha Burke 36, Norfolk 32, Bellevue West 31, Bellevue East 24, Lincoln High 20, Omaha Central 17, Lincoln Northeast 16.
SINGLES: No. 1--1st: Barber, Lincoln Southeast, def. Wilwerding, Papillion-La Vista, 8-0; 3rd: Williams, Omaha Burke, def. Streich, Norfolk, 8-4. No. 2--1st: Denker, Fremont, def. Souto, Lincoln High, 8-2; 3rd: Lowe, Lincoln Southeast, def. Berger, Bellevue West.
DOUBLES: No. 1--1st: Bigsby-Baker, Fremont, def. Jamison-Skold, Lincoln Southeast, 8-4; 3rd: Jocson-Sobcyzk, Bellevue West, def. Mahnks-Tvrdy, Papillion-La Vista, 8-2. No. 2--1st: Miller-Thayer, Fremont, def. Wills-Van Sant, Papillion-La Vista, 8-5; 3rd: Baird-Srivastav, Lincoln Southeast, def. Bertus-Grubb, Norfolk, 8-3.