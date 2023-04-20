Girls tennis
LINCOLN EAST 6, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 3
SINGLES: No. 1--Stempson, East, def. Phan, 9-7; No. 2--Sarroub-Le Sueur, East, def. Lottman, 8-2; No. 3--Carstensen, East, def. A. Simpson, 9-8 (5); No. 4--Person, North Star; No. 5--E. Simpson, North Star; No. 6--Garcia, East.
DOUBLES: No. 1--Chapman-Fornander, East, def. A. Simpson-E. Simpson, 8-2; No. 2--Jay-Purandare, East, def. Person-Ruhl, 8-2; No. 3--Lottman-Phan, North Star.
CRETE 9, NORTHWEST 0
SINGLES: No. 1--Swiercinsky, Crete, def. Keifer, 8-0; No. 2--Bond, Crete, def. Rowland, 8-1; No. 3--Crist, Crete, def. Hanson, 8-0; No. 4--Bessler, Crete; No. 5--Rodriguez Herrera, Crete; No. 6--Kuntz, Crete.
People are also reading…
DOUBLES: No. 1--Bessler-Crist, Crete, def. Hanson-Siegel, 8-0; No. 2--Kuntz-Boyle, Crete, def. Keifer-Rowland, 8-2; No. 3--Swiercinsky-Rodriguez Herrera, Crete.